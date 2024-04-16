Scooter’s Coffee Named 2024’s Second Fastest-Growing Brand by Yelp

April 15, 2024 – Scooter’s Coffee®, one of the nation’s fastest growing drive-thru coffee franchise companies, was ranked first among coffee companies—nearly 30 spots ahead of any other coffee company—and second overall on Yelp’s 2024 rankings of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands.

Yelp’s data noted a 50% increase in consumer interest nationwide. The rankings mention that Scooter’s Coffee saw a 53% jump in net new locations, the largest such growth among any of the 50 companies ranked. Among the brands ranked, Scooter’s Coffee experienced the top growth in six states including Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Scooter’s Coffee was the top growing brand in the Midwest region and among the top five in the west and south regions.

“Our tremendous growth as a company is due to the efforts of our amazing team, our franchisees who truly believe in our mission, our baristas who serve up smiles, and our customers who decide to make us part of their day,” said Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter’s Coffee. “We can’t wait to give more people in more places the opportunity to Scoot on Around™ to one of our drive-thrus and experience ‘amazing’ for themselves.”

In its announcement of the rankings, Yelp’s Kadecia Ber, advertising trends expert and director of enterprise solutions, mentioned that coffee house challengers such as Scooter’s Coffee are “redefining the category, with a focus on creating a great customer experience both through convenient drive-thrus and upbeat and friendly employee interactions with customers.”

Yelp’s rankings draw on data surrounding net new business openings, consumer interest based on Yelp user interactions, and a brand’s share of total searches within a category on Yelp’s platform. All data is based on 2022-2023. The full list of brands ranked and information on the methodology behind the list can be found on Yelp’s website.

