Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – April 15, 2024

Vanderbilt defeated Middle Tennessee at home Tuesday and dropped the series at third-ranked Texas A&M over the weekend to go 1-3 on the week.

Overall Record: 26-10, 8-7 SEC

Streak: L3

Last Week’s Results (1-3)

Tuesday, April 8 vs. MTSU – W, 14-1 (7 inn.)

Friday, April 12 at #3 Texas A&M – L, 0-15 (7 inn.)

Saturday, April 13 at #3 Texas A&M – L, 0-9

Sunday, April 14 at #3 Texas A&M – L, 6-12

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, April 16 Lipscomb – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 18 vs. Florida – 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, April 19 vs. Florida – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, April 20 vs. Florida – 2 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt defeated Middle Tennessee at home Tuesday and dropped the series at third-ranked Texas A&M over the weekend to go 1-3 on the week. The Commodores enter this week No. 13 in the D1Baseball poll and will visit Lipscomb on Tuesday before hosting Florida for three games beginning Thursday. Game 1 against the Gators will be on ESPNU and Game 2 will be on ESPN2.

On Tuesday against MTSU, the Dores scored 14 runs on 14 hits in a seven-inning, run-rule win. All nine starters reached base at least once led by Alan Espinal’s 3-for-3 day. RJ Austin and Braden Holcomb drove in three runs each and Davis Diaz drove in a pair and scored three times. Logan Poteet also tallied two RBI along with Jonathan Vastine.

The Commodores were held scoreless over the first two games at Texas A&M. Vandy pushed across four runs in the second inning of Game 3, highlighted by a two-run homer by Holcomb. Davis Diaz and Matthew Polk each hit solo home runs in the late innings but Vandy fell 12-6 to the Aggies.

Vanderbilt’s trip to Lipscomb on Tuesday will be the 83rd meeting since 1936. The Dores lead the series 59-23 and won last season’s meeting 11-1 in eight innings. Vandy’s last trip to Ken Dugan Field resulted in a 13-10 win on April 20, 2010.

Stats Spotlights

Team

Doubles (77) – 4th in SEC, 36th in DI

ERA (4.35) – 5th in SEC, 26th in DI

Hits (354) – 5th in SEC, 59th in DI

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings (7.63) – 4th in SEC, 12th in DI

Stolen Bases (65) – 2nd in SEC, 34th in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (2.78) – 4th in SEC, 15th in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings (10.6) – 7th in SEC, 19th in DI

WHIP (1.27) – 5th in SEC, 12th in DI

Walks Allowed per Nine Innings (3.80) – 5th in SEC, 40th in DI

Individual

Sacrifice Bunts Jonathan Vastine (7) – 2nd in SEC, 22nd in DI

Saves Ryan Ginther (4) – 5th in SEC Brennan Seiber (4) – 5th in SEC

Stolen Bases Calvin Hewett (18) – 2nd in SEC, 30th in DI RJ Austin (17) – 4th in SEC, 38th in DI

Strikeouts Carter Holton (71) – 4th in SEC, 17th in DI Bryce Cunningham (65) – 5th in SEC, 34th in DI



