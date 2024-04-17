Smyrna HS Announces Red Carpet Premiere for Student Feature Film

Smyrna High School is thrilled to announce the Red-Carpet premiere of our highly anticipated student produced feature film “The Strings Attached”, scheduled to take place on April 25, 2024, at the Smyrna Malco Cinema. Following the premiere, additional screenings will be held on May 1st and May 7th, providing audiences with multiple opportunities to celebrate the culmination of months of hard work and creative vision.

Directed by students Alan Mata & Val Holbrook and starring Gavin Averhoff, Ciara Robinson, and an ensemble cast of student performers, “The Strings Attached” follows the story of troubled teenager Ryan, who begins to see his own fears come to life, when an unexpected friend helps him get out of his own head and back into the real world.

The Red-Carpet Premiere on April 25, 2024, promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring appearances by the cast and crew, industry professionals, and special guests. Attendees will have the chance to walk the red carpet, take photos with the film’s stars, and be among the first to experience this cinematic work.

“I can’t wait to see the film on the big screen,” said Co-Director Val Holbrook “This film has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Additional screenings of “The Strings Attached” will be held on May 1st and May 7th, providing fans and moviegoers with the chance to enjoy the film on the big screen. These screenings will offer audiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating story, stunning visuals, and powerful performances that have already garnered critical acclaim and early buzz.

Tickets for the additional screenings of “The Strings Attached” are only available for purchase online at https://smyrnahighschool1.ticketspice.com/stringsmovie24 Be sure to secure your seats early to guarantee your spot. For more information about “The Strings Attached”, including trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive content, visit www.shsproductions.net