OBITUARY: James David Hendrix

James David Hendrix, age 70 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024.

He was a native of Fitzgerald Georgia and was preceded in death by his parents, Felton Lamar Hendrix, and Frances Mangrum Hendrix; a sister, Sue Hendrix Guerra.

Mr. Hendrix was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany and a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Virginia Hendrix; son, David S. Hendrix and wife Sherry; daughter, Angela (Derek Hawkins) Hendrix; grandchildren, Patrick Rice, Kelsey Hendrix, Johnathan Hendrix, Arianna Hendrix, Clyde Harper, Ezra Harper, Eliza Harper, Anika Hendrix; great-grandson, Kayden; brother, Lamar Hendrix and wife Paula; sister, Wanda Pratt and husband Roger.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 19th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

