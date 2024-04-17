OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Johnson

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, age 61, passed away on April 11, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford.

She was born in Davidson County and lived most of her life in Williamson County and 8 years in Murfreesboro. Mary worked as an LPN in nursing homes.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Tucker, Sr and Mary Sara Lou Maddox Tucker.

She is survived by her husband, James Johnson; son, Jamie Johnson; brother, George (Darla) Tucker; sister, Dolores (Greg) McNeill; and grandson, Alexander Johnson.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service, 11:00 AM, Friday, April 19, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Byron Blumb officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

