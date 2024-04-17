OBITUARY: Linda Gale Wilson

Linda Gale Wilson, age 80, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Life Care Center of Hickory Woods.

Mrs. Wilson was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee to the late Leonard and Lorena Beddingfield Lineberger.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of Rutherford County Baptist Church and an extremely talented seamstress. For 21 years, she fed the children at Smyrna Primary School.

She is survived by her husband Albert Earl Wilson of Smyrna; daughters, Donna Renee Gaines and her husband Steve of Smyrna and Dana Paulette Wilson of Jackson, Tennessee; granddaughter, Brittney Lynn Hunley of Smyrna and Ashley Singleton of McMinnville, Tennessee; great-grandson, Isaac Alexander Hunley of Smyrna; great-granddaughter, Savanna Singleton; in-laws, Jeanette Williams of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Jim and Nancy Wilson of Killen, Alabama and Bob, Shelia Mittlestedt of Pulaski, Tennessee and Barbara Wilson of Florence, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Alva Gene Lineberger.

Service to celebrate Mrs. Wilson will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also on Saturday beginning at Ten O’clock in the morning until the service begins at One. Pallbearers will be Wes Mittlesteadt, Tyler Mittlesteadt, Marc Carpenter, Mike Sparks, Steve Gaines and Charlie Williams. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

