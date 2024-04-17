OBITUARY: Frank Reeks Durden Jr.

Frank Reeks Durden, Jr, age 60 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

He was a native of Monroe, Louisiana and was the son of the late Frank Durden, Sr. and Pauline Fowler Durden.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-six years, Carol; a sister, Wanda Grimes and husband Steve; nephews, Doug and Daniel Grimes; a niece, Deanna Davis; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Frank had worked as a computer programmer and had previously worked for Ingram Publishing and Nissan. He attended the His Gathering Church, where he served as pianist and organist. He was a man of many talents and interests.

His first love was model railroading and his role as the editor of the “Journey Through the Bible” series along with producing religious programming for Tri-State Christian Television.

In the past, he had served as a poll worker for the Rutherford County, Tennessee Election Commission, and a bus driver for the Christian Gospel group “The Hemphills”. He and Carol enjoyed many cruises together earning them “Professional Cruiser” status and he loved riding his four-wheeler.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Reverend Jimmie Snow officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm in the Crossville, Tennessee City Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

