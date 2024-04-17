Vanderbilt Surplus Sale Coming on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — April 15, 2024 – Gear from all Vanderbilt Athletics programs will be available to Commodore fans at a surplus sale that will take place on Saturday at the indoor practice facility in the David Williams II Recreation Center.

The event for Vandy season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members will be held on Saturday, with a presale starting at 9 a.m. and the sale running from 10 a.m.-noon while supplies last. Access to the facility will be through doors on the South end of the building off Children’s Way.

Items available will include Star V gear, football helmets, custom baseball cleats, jerseys from various sports including football and baseball, basketball shoes and football cleats. For those making purchases, credit cards are preferred although cash will be accepted.

All times are subject to change and any weather-related adjustments will be announced prior to the start of the event.

Parking throughout the day will be available for free in the flat lots on Nachez Trace and Vanderbilt Place.

Source: Vanderbilt

