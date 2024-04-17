McDonald’s Introduces New Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy™ & Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy™

And while fans can get their OG McCrispy fix year-round, those craving an extra kick can try our new limited-time offer, the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, starting April 22, 2024, at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy is inspired by soul food flavors of the South, with a bold, creamy, and spicy Cajun ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crisp crinkle cut pickles, all served on a warm toasted potato roll. It’s the spiced-up touch the OG McCrispy didn’t even know it needed. Want to dress it up even more? Make it a Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy with Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

Source: McDonald’s

