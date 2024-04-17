Preds Foundation Wine Festival Raises Nearly $100,000 for Charitable Causes in Middle Tennessee

April 16, 2024 – Spirits were high inside Bridgestone Arena on Thursday evening as the Nashville Predators Foundation hosted its 17th annual Wine Festival & Tasting presented by Signature Transportation.

The event saw hundreds of community members and Predators fans in attendance, with more than 80 companies and vendors participating. Along with a vast variety of wines, spirits and foods, guests were able to take advantage of a silent auction to win signed items from their favorite Predators players and a photo booth for those in attendance to commemorate the night with a snapshot.

Since its inception in 2006, Wine Fest has grown into a fan-favorite event for the Smashville faithful and others across the Middle Tennessee area.

