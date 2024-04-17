Kim Caldwell Announces Lady Vol Assistants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First-year Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kim Caldwell has announced the addition of four dynamic staff members, including three who previously served as associate head coaches and two from SEC schools who possess impressive credentials in the world of recruiting and player development.

Joining the Lady Vol program as assistant coaches are Roman Tubner, former associate head coach/recruiting coordinator at Alabama; Gabe Lazo (pronounced Lazzo), former associate head coach/defensive coordinator at Mississippi State; Jenna Burdette, former associate head coach at Marshall; and Angel Rizor (pronounced Riser), former assistant coach at Marshall.

Full Story: UT Sports

