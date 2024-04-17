Weather 4-17-18-2024 Continued Unsettled

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.