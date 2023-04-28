4 Venomous Snakes Found in Tennessee

As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. However, it’s important to note that the state is home to several species of snakes, which can pose a potential risk to humans and pets.

These snakes are not confined to wooded areas alone, as they can also be found in residential areas, including backyards. As such, it’s essential to know how to identify the dangerous ones for your own safety.

Fortunately, by far most snakes found in Tennessee are not venomous.

There are only four known species of venomous snake in Tennessee, and they all belong to the pit viper family.