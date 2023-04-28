Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 28, 2023.
A house was damaged in an overnight fire in Williamson County on April 28, 2023.
A Florida man reached out to the Murfreesboro Police Department after he was notified by Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., that someone was attempting to cash a $5,500 check using a Florida driver's license with his signature.
The Tennessee General Assembly has approved more than $400 million in tax cuts for Tennessee families and businesses through the Tennessee Works Tax Act, marking one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history and supporting future economic growth.
Founded in 2019, PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses created from the vision of Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team.
Need weekend plans? From petting snakes to eating as much Thai-Loas food as you can, there's something for everyone to do this weekend around Rutherford County!