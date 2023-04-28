Tiger Woods’ Pop Stroke to Open in Nashville

PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company, announced their upcoming venue lineup that will bring the unique experiential putting concept to several new markets across the United States.

Three PopStroke venues are already under construction in Scottsdale, Delray Beach, and Tuscaloosa. Las Vegas is expected to break ground in May, and all are scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

In addition, the company’s expansion efforts will begin construction this year in major markets, including Nashville, San Antonio, Myrtle Beach, North Dallas, and College Station. They will also extend their footprint in Florida with four additional groundbreakings in Orlando/Winter Garden, Daytona Beach, Wellington, and West Palm Beach.

“We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities. PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests,” said CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli.

Founded in 2019, PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses created from the vision of Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team. The putting courses are coupled with an elevated full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games, a playground, and an ice cream parlor.

“PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment,” said Tiger Woods. “I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities.”

Every PopStroke venue is outfitted with special edition TaylorMade golf balls for customers to use on the course and take home as a keepsake. In addition, premium TaylorMade rental putters will be available to further elevate the putting experience.

“PopStroke’s expansion into these thirteen new locations is a significant milestone in the growth of this golf entertainment hub,” said David Abeles, President & CEO of TaylorMade. “We are eager for golfers in these markets to witness what we’ve known all along: PopStroke provides a distinctive blend of golf and fun that sets it apart from all other facilities of this kind. It creates a lively and enjoyable atmosphere, welcoming golfers from all walks of life to experience putting in a new way.”

PopStroke’s custom mobile app allows customers to order drinks and food to be delivered anywhere on the course, showcase their scores on a digital scoreboard, and save with the PopBucks loyalty rewards program.