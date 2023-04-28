Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 9th Annual Nashville Wine & Food Festival

Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Omni Nashville Hotel

250 5th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203

The Annual Nashville Wine & Food Festival is back! Guests can taste wines from all over the world, nosh on signature bites from Nashville’s best local restaurants, shop retail vendors and enjoy live entertainment. The Nashville Wine & Food Festival is the place to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through an impressive line up of the nation’s top wine, spirits and culinary exhibitors.‍

Learn more here.