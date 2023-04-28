Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Need weekend plans? From petting snakes to eating as much Thai-Loas food as you can, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend around Rutherford County!
1Murfreesboro Reptile Expo Show Me Reptile Show
Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10 am – 3:30 pm
Mid TN Expo Center
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
This two-day event is a premier reptile expo bringing quality and variety of reptiles, amphibians and exotic mammals. The show provides entertainment such as educational stations, face painting, food and other activities. Experience, learn, and possibly even take home a new family member.
Learn more here.
2Bark in the Boro!
Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10 am
MTSU Student Union Common Grounds
1768 MTSU Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Calling all pet owners to bring their four-legged friends to experience this free family fun. This event will feature vendors, games and more. There will also be pets up for adoption. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Beesley Animal Foundation.
Learn more here.
3Spring Pop Up Market
Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12 – 4 pm
Murfreesboro Square
224 West Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Come shop at the Spring Pop Market this weekend in the Murfreesboro Square located behind Liz Leigh Bridal at The Studio. Many wonderful vendors will be in attendance including Skin pH, Everyday Lady Apparel, Boro Balloons and more!
Learn more here.
4Thai Laos Food Fair
Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Wat Amphawan of America
4880 Barfield Crescent Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Come enjoy all the tasty Thai-Loas cuisine you can eat at this family food fair! From won ton soup to pad thai to red curry, over 30 food items will be listed on the menu. Entry fee is $30 and kids under 10 can eat for free.
Learn more here.
59th Annual Nashville Wine & Food Festival
Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Omni Nashville Hotel
250 5th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203
The Annual Nashville Wine & Food Festival is back! Guests can taste wines from all over the world, nosh on signature bites from Nashville’s best local restaurants, shop retail vendors and enjoy live entertainment. The Nashville Wine & Food Festival is the place to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through an impressive line up of the nation’s top wine, spirits and culinary exhibitors.
Learn more here.