David Nail to Perform at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro this Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from David Nail

This weekend, see David Nail at Hop Springs Beer Park on Sunday, April 30th at 8 pm. Special guests will be Brett Westgrove.

Find tickets here. 

On Friday, Nail released a new song “Best of Me.” Written about his longtime wife, Catherine, the new single finds Nail reminiscing about asking his father-in-law for his future wife’s hand in marriage and reflecting on the promise he made way back then to give her the best of him throughout the life of their relationship. Nail’s vulnerability shines throughout “Best of Me,” particularly in acknowledging that while he didn’t have much money or a ring, he knew he would love Catherine for the rest of time.

Listen to “Best of Me” here.

 

Previous articleToday’s Top 5 Stories: April 28, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here