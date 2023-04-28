David Nail to Perform at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro this Weekend

This weekend, see David Nail at Hop Springs Beer Park on Sunday, April 30th at 8 pm. Special guests will be Brett Westgrove.

Find tickets here.

On Friday, Nail released a new song “Best of Me.” Written about his longtime wife, Catherine, the new single finds Nail reminiscing about asking his father-in-law for his future wife’s hand in marriage and reflecting on the promise he made way back then to give her the best of him throughout the life of their relationship. Nail’s vulnerability shines throughout “Best of Me,” particularly in acknowledging that while he didn’t have much money or a ring, he knew he would love Catherine for the rest of time.

Listen to “Best of Me” here.