Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022

Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.