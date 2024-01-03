Titans QB Will Levis Status for Sunday’s Finale vs Jaguars is Uncertain

NASHVILLE – Titans quarterback Will Levis is improving after leaving Sunday’s game on a cart, but Coach Mike Vrabel isn’t sure about his availability for the season finale against the Jaguars.

Vrabel said veteran Ryan Tannehill would be the starter if Levis is unable to play.

“We’ll see,” Vrabel said of Levis and his chances of playing. “We’ll evaluate that through the week, and we’ll see how practice goes. And then we’ll prepare accordingly and make sure that we give everybody the best opportunity to win the football game. We’ll see about everybody’s health as they work through treatment today and practice and treatment through the week.”

During his Tuesday press conference, Vrabel said it’s too early to know if Levis will practice on Wednesday, but said “everybody feels a little bit better (physically) after some treatment and time and recovery.”

“We’ll see who is available and where we can go,” Vrabel said.

Levis left Sunday’s game at Houston midway through the second quarter with a foot injury after being sacked. Levis left the field on a cart, and he did not return.

Vrabel said it’s a different injury than the left ankle injury Levis had been dealing with this season.

Levis was injured when Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes broke free to knock him down. Levis lost the football, and Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown from 13 yards out, which made it 17-0 at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter.

Tannehill finished the game on Sunday, and is in line to start again – instead of Malik Willis – in the event Levis sits out the finale at Nissan Stadium.

In nine starts this season, Levis has thrown for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, with a passer rating of 84.2. He’s been sacked 28 times.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium is set for noon CST.

