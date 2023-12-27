Titans Hope to Get QB Will Levis Back for Sunday’s Game Against Houston

NASHVILLE – The Titans are hoping to get rookie quarterback Will Levis back in the saddle for Sunday’s game in Houston.

Coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday Levis has made strides in his recovery from an ankle injury, and he could practice on Wednesday as the team ramps up preparations for the team’s rematch against the Texans.

“I think he’ll try and practice tomorrow, probably in a limited basis,” Vrabel said of Levis. “But I think that he’s better, he’s improved. He’s been working hard to get back like everybody else.”

Levis was among the team’s inactives on Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s December 17 game againts the Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill started against the Seahawks, and Malik Willis served as the team’s back-up.

Levis didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday of last week, and he was listed as limited on Friday’s Injury Report and listed as questionable for the game. Vrabel said “it wasn’t very close” when asked about Levis and the decision on his playing status vs Seattle, when he was listed among the team’s inactives.

Levis has started eight games this season for the Titans, and he’s thrown for 1,792 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

