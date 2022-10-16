Sunday, October 16, 2022
The Peach Truck Announces Fall Apple Tour

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Jessica and Stephen Rose of The Peach Truck have announced a new fall tour. But it’s not peaches – it’s apples1

Sharing the best in-season produce direct to you by launching a seven-state fall tour and brand new direct-to-home shipping options featuring delicious, fresh-from-the-orchard fall harvest.

They promise each apple is hand-picked and to you within days instead of typical months at a grocery store. The Peach Truck apples are from Lake Chelan Valley, Washington the perfect spot to grow the best apples.

Choose your favorite pickup location, or you can pre-order a 22 lb box of our variety trio for local pickup. There’s even a delivery option for those who order a four-week subscription.

10/25 – Germantown, TN; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN
10/27 – Chattanooga, TN
10/29 – Cookville, TN; Nashville, TN
10/30 – Bowling Green, KY
11/1 – Maryville, TN; Knoxville, TN
11/3 – Jackson, TN; Nashville, TN
11/5 – Murfreesboro, TN; Smyrna, TN
11/8 – Clarksville, TN; Nashville, TN
11/12 – Tullahoma, TN; Shelbyville, TN
11/19 – Thompson’s Station, TN; Columbia, TN
11/20 – Gallatin, TN
Find more information here. 

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
