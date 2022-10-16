The Peach Truck Announces Fall Apple Tour

Jessica and Stephen Rose of The Peach Truck have announced a new fall tour. But it’s not peaches – it’s apples1

Sharing the best in-season produce direct to you by launching a seven-state fall tour and brand new direct-to-home shipping options featuring delicious, fresh-from-the-orchard fall harvest.

They promise each apple is hand-picked and to you within days instead of typical months at a grocery store. The Peach Truck apples are from Lake Chelan Valley, Washington the perfect spot to grow the best apples.

Choose your favorite pickup location, or you can pre-order a 22 lb box of our variety trio for local pickup. There’s even a delivery option for those who order a four-week subscription.

10/25 – Germantown, TN; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN

10/27 – Chattanooga, TN

10/29 – Cookville, TN; Nashville, TN

10/30 – Bowling Green, KY

11/1 – Maryville, TN; Knoxville, TN

11/3 – Jackson, TN; Nashville, TN

11/5 – Murfreesboro, TN; Smyrna, TN

11/8 – Clarksville, TN; Nashville, TN

11/12 – Tullahoma, TN; Shelbyville, TN

11/19 – Thompson’s Station, TN; Columbia, TN

11/20 – Gallatin, TN