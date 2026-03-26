The Diffie Classic Returns for 2026

The 2nd Annual Diffie Classic, a two-day golf and music tribute honoring country music legend Joe Diffie, will take place September 21–22, 2026.

The event kicks off Monday, September 21, with a golf tournament at 12 Stones Crossing Golf Club in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Festivities continue Tuesday, September 22, with a live concert at the Nashville Palace featuring a variety of artists.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit First Steps, a Nashville-based organization that was especially meaningful to Diffie and his family. Diffie’s son, Tyler, who has Down syndrome, attended First Steps’ early intervention and child development programs for several years. From 1992 through 2004, Diffie supported the organization by hosting the Country Steps In For First Steps concerts and golf tournaments.

“Dad loved golf and his family and was deeply appreciative of everything First Steps did for Tyler,” said Parker Diffie and Travis Humes, Diffie’s sons and organizers of The Diffie Classic. “We’re proud to partner with First Steps to help further their important work in our community.”

“From the earliest days of his rise in country music, Joe Diffie made an intentional commitment to give back to the community he loved,” said Heather Higgins, First Steps Executive Director. “Through years of concerts and golf tournaments, he championed the mission of First Steps, sharing widely the importance of early intervention for children with special needs and medical conditions. As a father, he personally understood our mission through the eyes of his son Tyler. We are incredibly proud to see Joe Diffie’s legacy come full circle again through his family’s support, and we remain deeply grateful for their continued partnership.”

The golf tournament will feature four-person teams competing in a traditional best-ball scramble format. Team registration is $800 and includes access to both days of events, as well as golf, cart, meals, beverages, and event swag and can be made HERE.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from a $500 Gold Hole Sponsor to a $5,000 Platinum Title Sponsor. For more information, please contact [email protected].

The concert on Tuesday night at the Nashville Palace is included with golf registration. A limited number of standalone concert tickets will also be available for fans not participating in the tournament.

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