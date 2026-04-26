Bad Daddy’s Debuts Smashadilla Burger for National Burger Month

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is swapping traditional buns for crispy quesadillas this May with the latest installment of its Big Bad Monthly Drops series. Drop #003, the Smashadilla Burger, arrives just in time for Cinco de Mayo and National Burger Month, available at all locations May 1-31, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Bad Daddy’s Smashadilla Burger?

The Smashadilla Burger replaces brioche buns with crispy quesadillas pressed around a double stack of taco-seasoned smash patties and melted Monterey Jack cheese. The burger is layered with housemade pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and crushed avocado, then finished with a side of red salsa for dipping. It’s designed to be broken apart, dipped and devoured rather than eaten neat.

When Is the Smashadilla Burger Available?

The Smashadilla Burger is available for the entire month of May 2026 at all Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations. Guests can pair it with a $6 Modelo 20-ounce draft for a savory, easy-drinking combination.

What Are Bad Daddy’s Cinco de Mayo and National Hamburger Day Deals?

Bad Daddy’s is celebrating two major May occasions with limited-time drink and food specials:

$5 Bad Ass margaritas on May 5 for Cinco de Mayo, made with Margaritaville Gold Tequila and fresh lime juice

$10 BD’s All-American Burger and a side on May 28 for National Hamburger Day

What Is the Big Bad Monthly Drops Series?

Big Bad’s Monthly Drops is a scratch-made burger series from Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar that debuts a new limited-time, chef-driven creation each month. Each drop is engineered to surprise guests and keep the menu unpredictable. The Smashadilla Burger is Drop #003 in the series.

Where Can You Find Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar?

The Smashadilla Burger and all May promotions are available at all Bad Daddy’s locations nationwide. Guests can find a location or order online at BadDaddysBurgerBar.com. Follow Bad Daddy’s (@baddaddysburger) on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for updates on what drops next.

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