Antonio Manzur, age 68, of La Vergne, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Gilma, and their sons, Christian and Gabriel.

Antonio was born in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, and immigrated to California as a teenager, where he later met his wife, Gilma Manzur, at church. They were married on November 27, 1993, and settled in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1995, where they raised their two sons. He became a United States citizen in 2004, something he was very proud of.

A devoted Christian, Antonio loved participating in church events and found joy in being part of his faith community.

In his later years, Antonio lived with Parkinson’s disease, which he managed with the support of his wife and children. He also found comfort in the companionship of the family cat, Cinnamon, with whom he shared a close bond.

Antonio was an avid coin collector with a deep appreciation for history. He spent countless hours exploring flea markets and conventions, searching for coins from around the world. He especially loved collecting pressed penny souvenirs wherever he went.

Antonio had a strong sense of nostalgia and a love for preserving family memories through photos and videos. More than anything, he was a devoted family man who cherished time with his family.

He often filled his home with music and enjoyed artists such as Leo Dan, Madonna, Roberto Carlos, Gloria Estefan, The Beatles, and Johnny Cash.

Antonio will be deeply missed as a loving husband and father. His family was his greatest treasure, and he supported them in every endeavor. His dedication to them will always be remembered.

Visitation will be Monday, April 27 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow immediately after at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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