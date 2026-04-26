4/26/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in effect, low visibility expected; foggy morning with a high of 82 and a low of 66.

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Minor Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM CDT today.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 54°F with a light wind from the south at 2.6 mph. Fog is present, leading to low visibility. There has been no precipitation recorded.

As the day progresses, expect a high of 82.8°F with light winds increasing to 6.3 mph. The chances of precipitation remain at 0%. Fog conditions are expected to linger into the morning before giving way to clearer skies.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 66°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds up to 5.6 mph. There is no expected precipitation. Visibility may improve after the fog lifts this morning, although caution is advised while driving due to existing conditions.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 53°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 98% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 5:58am Sunset 7:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 53°F Fog Monday 84°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 76°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 65°F 41°F Overcast

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