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Home Weather 4/26/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in effect, low visibility expected; foggy morning...

4/26/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in effect, low visibility expected; foggy morning with a high of 82 and a low of 66.

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Source Staff
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Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-04-26T07:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-04-26T14:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Minor Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM CDT today.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 54°F with a light wind from the south at 2.6 mph. Fog is present, leading to low visibility. There has been no precipitation recorded.

As the day progresses, expect a high of 82.8°F with light winds increasing to 6.3 mph. The chances of precipitation remain at 0%. Fog conditions are expected to linger into the morning before giving way to clearer skies.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 66°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds up to 5.6 mph. There is no expected precipitation. Visibility may improve after the fog lifts this morning, although caution is advised while driving due to existing conditions.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
53°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
98%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
5:58am
Sunset
7:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 53°F Fog
Monday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 76°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 65°F 41°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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