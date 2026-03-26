OBITUARY: James ‘Brian’ Corley

James “Brian” Corley (55), a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, passed away at his lifelong home surrounded by his loving family on March 24, 2026

Brian was an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was deeply passionate about his community. He was known for his spirit of service, his generous hospitality, and the genuine love he showed for those around him.

Family was the center of Brian’s life. He cherished time spent with his loved ones, and his zest for life made gathering more meaningful and enjoyable. He maintained lifelong friendships and was a steady presence to many who were proud to call him a friend.

Honoring the legacy of his late father, Houston, Brian proudly owned and operated Corley Excavating, continuing a tradition of serving his community through hard work and dedication.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Angela Corley of Murfreesboro; his son, Max Corley (Kyleigh Mitchell) of Murfreesboro; his daughters, Harley (Drew) Landguth of Maryville, Tiffany (Colby) Hood of Murfreesboro, and Taylor (Devin) Gammon of Murfreesboro; and his grandson, Dakota Hood. He also leaves behind many dear friends whom he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Sheila Corley.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 27, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers with Ben Northern officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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