Tennessee State Library & Archives Junior Archivist Summer Camp Will Bring History Alive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 11, 2024 – Tennessee State Library & Archives will bring history alive for 8 to 12-year-olds during the Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp on June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are proud to host another year of summer camp at our beautiful Tennessee State Library & Archives building,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This is one of our team’s favorite events at the Library & Archives, and they have worked hard to put together a fun-filled and educational week that will appeal to any student that desires to learn more about Tennessee history and preservation.”

During the week-long adventure, campers will explore historical topics and people while learning how archivists care for and protect historical documents. As junior archivists and historians, campers will learn how history is preserved through a series of hands-on activities, as well as games, and field trips to nearby local historical sites.

The full-day summer camp, presented by the Library & Archives Education Outreach team, will take place at the Library & Archives, located on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The cost to attend is $125 per camper, with an additional charge of $10 for before or aftercare, respectively.

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other documents of historical and reference value focusing on Tennessee and its citizens. It is also home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee’s three Constitutions.

The Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp is funded in part by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

SOURCE: To register for the Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/summercamp.