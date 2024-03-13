Chipotle Brings Back Chicken al Pastor



March 12, 2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is bringing back Chicken al Pastor to restaurants around the world for a limited time starting today. Back by popular demand, Chicken al Pastor levels up any go-to Chipotle order with a sophisticated flavor profile and elevated taste.

Chipotle is answering the call from fans and adding Chicken al Pastor back to menus across North America, UK and Europe for a limited time

Chicken al Pastor is a craveable protein featuring bold flavors like adobo, morita peppers, and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime and cilantro

Fans can experience Chicken al Pastor with a $0 delivery fee offer* for a limited time

Sweet Heat Sizzles at Chipotle

Chicken al Pastor debuted in March 2023 as Chipotle’s first global menu innovation, delighting fans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany with a new flavor that quickly became a fan favorite. Prepared fresh daily in small batches, Chicken al Pastor is made with fresh chicken hot off the grill, a rich marinade of seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple for the right amount of heat, finished with fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro. Chicken al Pastor’s tenderness and bold flavor captured the taste buds of guests who have flooded Chipotle’s social media comments petitioning for the return of the protein since it left menus last August. There have been three times more requests to “bring back Chicken al Pastor” on social media than any other limited time offering in the brand’s history. The unofficial Chicken al Pastor fan club has demonstrated the great lengths they would go to for Chipotle to bring back the protein (see HERE , HERE , HERE ).

“About one in five transactions included Chicken al Pastor when it was featured on our menu last year,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “Given the performance and the fans wanting its return so enthusiastically, we are thrilled to make this the fastest item to ever come back to Chipotle.”

The Fan Favorite Chicken al Pastor Entrée

Chipotle is revealing the most ordered Chicken al Pastor burrito bowl among fans in 2023, which includes White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Cheese and Guac. Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky says, “The rich flavor of our Chicken al Pastor shines in the fan favorite bowl. Each ingredient layers for the perfectly balanced bite with the right level of sweetness, acidity, and heat. It is simple, flavorful, unbelievably delicious, and has everything you crave.”

The “Most Ordered Chicken al Pastor Bowl” is available for convenient one-tap digital ordering in the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

$0 / £0 / €0 Delivery Fee Offers

Chipotle is celebrating the menu item’s return with a $0 delivery fee offer* on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from March 14 through March 24 in the U.S. and Canada.

In the U.K., Chipotle will offer a £0 delivery fee** on Uber Eats orders of at least £15 from 14 March through 28 March. Fans in France can enjoy a €0 delivery fee offer on via Deliveroo from 14 March through 28 March.

