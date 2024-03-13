Little Caesars Launches Crazy Puffs

March 8, 2024 – Little Caesars, home of the HOT-N-READY® pizza, is redefining handheld goodness with the launch of Crazy Puffs. These bite-sized pockets of pizza perfection are a versatile option for any dining occasion and are perfect as your new road trip companion, lunchtime hero, crowd-pleasing treat, and game-day MVP.

The new Crazy Puffs product contains the crave-worthy flavors of a classic pizza, wrapped in a handheld golden, flaky crust. Melty mozzarella cheese, sizzling pepperoni (or classic cheese, if you prefer), and Little Caesars’ legendary sauce are nestled inside, waiting to explode with flavor in every bite. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Each Crazy Puff gets drizzled with a buttery garlic flavor and dusted with a secret blend of Italian herbs and spices, adding layers of complexity that will tantalize taste buds everywhere.

These portable pockets of pizza joy come in two flavors: pepperoni and cheese, ensuring there’s something for everyone. A four-pack of Crazy Puffs is just $3.99*, or level up a mealtime routine with a Hot-N-Ready® combo meal that includes a favorite pizza along with a side of Crazy Puffs.

Crazy Puffs are more than just snacks – they’re handheld happiness. They’re the perfect size for single-serving satisfaction, ideal for sharing with friends, and will bring a smile to your face with every bite.

Crazy Puffs are coming to Little Caesars nationwide on March 11, 2024.

Source: PR Newswire

More Eat & Drink News