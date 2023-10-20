Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 8

By
Adam Brown
-
0
74
Photos from @MT_FB & @Vol_Football Twitter

Week eight of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

MTSU (2-5) at Liberty (6-0) | Final: MTSU 35 – Liberty 42

Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Tennessee (5-1) at Alabama (6-1) at 2:30 CT

Memphis (4-1) at UAB (2-5) 11:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-6) – BYE

ETSU (2-4) at Chattanooga (5-2) at 12:00 CT

Lincoln (CA) (0-8) at TSU (4-2) at 2:00 CT

Charleston Southern (3-3) at UT Martin (5-1) at 2:00 CT

SE Missouri (2-4) at Tennessee Tech (2-4) at 1:30 CT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here