Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 8

Week eight of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

MTSU (2-5) at Liberty (6-0) | Final: MTSU 35 – Liberty 42

Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Tennessee (5-1) at Alabama (6-1) at 2:30 CT

Memphis (4-1) at UAB (2-5) 11:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-6) – BYE

ETSU (2-4) at Chattanooga (5-2) at 12:00 CT

Lincoln (CA) (0-8) at TSU (4-2) at 2:00 CT

Charleston Southern (3-3) at UT Martin (5-1) at 2:00 CT

SE Missouri (2-4) at Tennessee Tech (2-4) at 1:30 CT