Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 8

Week eight of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.
Tuesday, October 17th, 2023
MTSU (2-5) at Liberty (6-0) | Final: MTSU 35 – Liberty 42
Saturday, October 21st, 2023
Tennessee (5-1) at Alabama (6-1) at 2:30 CT
Memphis (4-1) at UAB (2-5) 11:00 CT
Vanderbilt (2-6) – BYE
ETSU (2-4) at Chattanooga (5-2) at 12:00 CT
Lincoln (CA) (0-8) at TSU (4-2) at 2:00 CT
Charleston Southern (3-3) at UT Martin (5-1) at 2:00 CT
SE Missouri (2-4) at Tennessee Tech (2-4) at 1:30 CT