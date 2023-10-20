October 20, 2023 – Rutherford County and the Town of Smyrna Utilities Service area has experienced lower-than-normal precipitation.

The U.S. Drought Monitor identified the Smyrna Utilities area as currently experiencing a “D1 – Moderate Drought” status. As referenced in the Town of Smyrna Drought Management Plan, Smyrna Utilities wants to notify customers of the current Phase 1 – Drought Alert status.

While no action is currently advised for water conservation, the situation is being continually monitored. Further drought may result in Smyrna Utilities moving to Phase II – Voluntary Water Reductions.

At the current time, no change has been required by the Town of Smyrna Utilities Department.