Top 5 Stories From Oct 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 20, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County! Read more.
Detectives are investigating an auto theft from Absolute Auto on SE Broad Street that occurred on Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. Read More.
Saturday, Nashville International Airport (BNA®) will open its first free-standing, eight-gate Satellite Concourse – a major milestone of the BNA® Vision expansion program. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its K9s. Read more.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More.