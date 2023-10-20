Top 5 Stories From Oct 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 20, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Lakeshore Christian Church Trunk-or-Treat

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County! Read more.

2Thieves Caught on Camera Stealing from Murfreesboro Car Dealership

Detectives are investigating an auto theft from Absolute Auto on SE Broad Street that occurred on Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. Read More.

3Nashville Airport Unveils Satellite Concourse to Accommodate Growing Travel Demand

Saturday, Nashville International Airport (BNA®) will open its first free-standing, eight-gate Satellite Concourse – a major milestone of the BNA® Vision expansion program. Read more.

 

4Smyrna Police Department Mourns Loss of K9

Officer Don Godby and K9 Ryker (Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its K9s. Read more.

5Coming to Disney Plus November 2023

coming to disney plus november

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More.

