Taziki’s Opens First Location in Murfreesboro

Greek/Mediterranean restaurant Taziki’s is opening a new location in Murfreesboro.

It opens today, Friday, September 22 at The Oaks Shopping Mall, 1855 Medical Center Parkway. This is the first location in Murfreesboro. A ribbon cutting event will take place on Thursday, September 28th at 10:30 am with Taziki’s executives, the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and charity partner, Stepping Stone Safe Haven.

“My family and I have been honored to be part of the Taziki’s Nashville community for years,” said Armando Perez, local owner of Taziki’s.

The new restaurant features quick and easy take-out towers. curbside pick-up, large spacious outdoor seating, and fresh food that is made to order.

Hours are: Mon-Sat: 11am-9pm and Sunday: 11am-8pm.

Find the latest updates on their Facebook page here.