September 23, 2023 – A missing person BOLO has been reissued for 17-year-old Ruger James Taylor.

He was last seen in the S. Church Street/Indian Park area of Murfreesboro. He is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where Taylor can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5519 or email 0291@murfreesborotn.gov.