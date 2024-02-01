Soon-to-Open Nashville Restaurant Taco Bamba to Host Pop Up Preview

Taco Bamba, a chef-driven taqueria concept, will open its 13th location in the Green Hills neighborhood this winter, with a pop up preview to be held at Bastion on February 5 from 6 pm until 8:30 pm.

James Beard-nominated chef Chef Victor Albisu will be onsite showing off his signature take on tacos, ceviches, agave-based cocktails, and more. Tickets to the pop up event are $29 and will grant guests access to food and passed bites. Cocktails will be available for purchase.

Taco Bamba is Chef Victor Albisu’s contemporary taqueria and mezcal bar, which will open this winter in Green Hills at 4017 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215. Born out of a modest Northern Virginia strip mall in 2013, Taco Bamba adds Nashville to a dozen locations stretching from Maryland to North Carolina.

Find tickets here.