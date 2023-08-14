Soccer Moses Presents Nuns N’ Moses to Benefit the Nashville Humane Association

Soccer Moses, Nashville’s favorite sports mascot, has organized a concert to benefit the Nashville Humane Association on August 25th at Yazoo Brewery (900 River Bluff Dr, Madison, TN).

Alongside a band of habit-wearing musicians, he’ll be performing the hits of Guns N’ Roses, under the moniker “Nuns N’ Moses”.

In addition, the songs will be performed by a cast of “rotating Axls”, featuring Diana DeGarmo from Broadway and American Idol, owner/operator of Sid Gold’s Kira Small, stage and theater performers Laura Matula and Melodie Madden Adams, Nashville singer/songwriters Bre Kennedy and Kenny Foster, and Nashville visual artist and avant-garde performer J. Todd Greene.

They’ll perform two shows (7pm and 9pm), with a raffle of guitars and other items to benefit the Nashville Humane Association at 8pm — details below.

Here’s What You Need to Know:



6pm: Puppy Petting Party with Nashville Humane Association

7pm: Nuns N’ Moses, set 1

8pm: Raffle including 2 guitars supplied by Guitar Center, 6 Tickets to see Nashville Soccer Club supplied by MAPCO, Soccer Moses merchandise, Nuns N’ Moses Merchandise, Yazoo Gift Baskets, and gift cards to local businesses including Dino’s, Plato’s Closet, Lipstick Lounge, and more

9pm: Nuns N’ Moses, set 2

All night:

Exclusive re-brewing of Let My People Gold! Lager from Yazoo on tap

Bad Luck Burger Club (food truck)

Pied Piper Creamery Ice Cream

Nuns N’ Moses merchandise designed by Keith Brogdon

Soccer Moses merchandise

Sound and Lights Donated by PTP Live

A Reading From The Book Of Soccer Moses:

And it came to pass that Guns N’ Roses would play at Geodis Park on Saturday, August 26th. Soccer Moses did ponder this event and how he could use it to spread joy to the people and raise money for a good cause.

And The Lord spoke to Soccer Moses and said, “Gather from among your number the finest musicians, and robe them in the garments of my daughters. By this method you shall bring joy to the people! Then find a worthy non-profit from the locality. Join hands with them and offer prizes to the people in return for funds for the non-profit. By this method you shall raise money for a good cause.”

Soccer Moses called out to his tribe, and gathered from among their number a group of willing and over-qualified musicians and clothed them in habits and wimples, and found a number of incredible vocalists to lead the band, each in a different song.

He was overcome with joy and puns, and thus was born Nuns N’ Moses, featuring a cast of Rotating Axls.

He then called out to the leaders of The Nashville Humane Association. They did jump at the chance to be involved and offered to bring a number of small beasts for the people to snuggle.

And they all came together on Friday, August 25th at Yazoo Brewery in Madison, TN and made a joyful noise.

And the people rejoiced.

