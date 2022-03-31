SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a mulch fire at TownPlace Suites, 990 Colonnade Drive, March 30 at 7:52PM.

B-Shift personnel arrived and noted visible flames in the mulch area just outside the hotel’s foyer. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the mulch and a wall in the foyer and lobby. Guests were evacuated, but were able to return to their rooms after the fire was extinguished and the lobby area ventilated.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire began with a discarded cigarette fueled by high winds. The fire cause and origin continues to be under investigation by Smyrna Fire Department’s fire investigator.

“Firefighters did an excellent job of preventing the spread of this fire,” noted SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful all hotel guests and staff were evacuated safely and experienced minimal disruption to their stay.”