MTSU Hosts Rutherford County College Night Recruiting Fair Sept. 4

Area high school students, their parents and families are invited to attend the upcoming Rutherford County College Night — one of the first college recruiting fairs in the Midstate this fall.

The free event, hosted annually by Middle Tennessee State University, features nearly 50 colleges and universities from across the Southeast. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd. For general information, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/rccn/.

Guests will be able to park in the Student Union lot starting at 5:30 p.m., with overflow parking in the gravel lot behind Scarlett Commons across from the softball field. To find parking and building location, a printable campus map is available at https://bit.ly/MTSUParking.

Public, private and homeschool students from Rutherford and surrounding counties — including Davidson, Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, Cannon, Bedford, Coffee, Warren and others — are welcome to attend the event.

“We are excited to host students and their families from Rutherford and surrounding counties as they come to learn more about MTSU’s vast array of academic programs and other postsecondary opportunities,” said Tony Strode, MTSU undergraduate recruitment director.

There is no cost for students or their parents to register for the fair online through the automated system at https://gotocollegefairs.com.

MTSU will have a huge presence at the event, with staff from various departments manning numerous tables in the large ballroom.

For questions about the Rutherford County College Night, call 615-898-5807 or email Molly Mihm, undergraduate recruitment coordinator, at [email protected].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email