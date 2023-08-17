Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Need plans for the weekend? Below are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area!
1MTSU Fan Day
Sunday, August 20, 2023, 3 – 5 PM
Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium
1500 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
A Middle Tennessee tradition returns once more with a new twist in 2023. This free and open to the public event will have a new addition of a Slip N’ Slide and other water-based inflatables. The first 250 fans will receive a free Blue Raider Beach Towel. MTSU Football, Volleyball and Cross Country student athletes will be in attendance to sign autographs. Fans are encouraged to stick around for Soccer’s 6 p.m. kickoff against Belmont that evening in Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium.
2Summer Bazaar
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 10 AM – 3:30 PM
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
315 John Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Southern Shopping Shindig for the free craft fair this weekend. Shop local vendors for handmade crafts, yummy food and fun raffles. The first 50 shoppers will receive free goodie bags. There will also be a donation drive for TN Respite Coalition where the following items will be accepted:
-Fuzzy Socks
-Lotion
-Blankets
-Adult Coloring Books
-Candles
3Pet CPR and First Aid Certification
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 1 – 4 PM
Wag It Better Dog Training
215 Robert Rose Dr, Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN
Learn how to save your pet’s life at this Canine and Feline CPR and First Aid Certification class. This class is designed to demonstrate several safety technique and teach the participant how to administer emergency CPR to an injured animal until veterinary care is ascertained.
4Hot Chicken & Jorts
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 2 PM
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Mayday Brewery for their biggest party of the year, Hot Chicken & Jorts!! There will be live music all day with an exciting lineup of artists. Hattie B’s will be serving hot chicken and the Hot Dog Guy will be serving hot dogs.
52023 Dore Jam
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 2 – 4 PM
David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center
2700 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN
Representatives from all available Vandy programs will be in attendance to meet and greet fans this weekend. The event will also include inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo station, lawn games, music, and a chance to win prizes.