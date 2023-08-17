Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 MTSU Fan Day

Sunday, August 20, 2023, 3 – 5 PM

Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium

1500 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN

A Middle Tennessee tradition returns once more with a new twist in 2023. This free and open to the public event will have a new addition of a Slip N’ Slide and other water-based inflatables. The first 250 fans will receive a free Blue Raider Beach Towel. MTSU Football, Volleyball and Cross Country student athletes will be in attendance to sign autographs. Fans are encouraged to stick around for Soccer’s 6 p.m. kickoff against Belmont that evening in Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium.

