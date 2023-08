Breathe Easy Salt Room held its ribbon cutting on July 25, 2023, at 3138 South Church Street, Suite F in Murfreesboro.

Relax and Renew while you are surrounded by 15,000 lbs of Himalayan Pink Salt and Dead Sea Salt plus enjoy the view of a backlit color-changing Himalayan Salt Wall.

Breathe Easy Salt Rooms

3138 South Church Street, Suite F

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 987-9118

