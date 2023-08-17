Cumberland Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 15 in NAIA Preseason Polls

Lebanon, Tenn.– Cumberland women’s soccer begins the 2023 campaign at No. 15 in the NAIA Top-25 Coaches’ Poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.

The Phoenix finished last season at No. 17 in the final polls following a 13-5-1 season. The team had a big NAIA Opening Round win over Briar Cliff but fell short in the finals to current No. 1 ranked Spring Arbor. Cumberland totaled 47 goals in 28 matches last season and were 12th in the nation for assists with 58.

The Phoenix are one of three Mid-South Conference teams ranked in the Top 25, with the University of the Cumberlands leading the pack at No. 4 and Campbellsiville trailing behind the Phoenix at No. 20. The Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders currently stand in the receiving votes category.

Cumberland has three games slated with top 20 teams, two of which will be big conference matches on their home field at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

The Phoenix will officially kick off the season tomorrow, August 17 on the road at Baker University. The team will have a quick turnaround with a game at Bryan College on Saturday at noon.

Source: Cumberland Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS