Rutherford County Schools Announces 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools
Their paths to Rutherford County Schools are as diverse as their personalities and interests, yet Wendy Walker captured the common attraction of this year’s three districtwide Teachers of the Year to a career in education: “It sounds hokey, but it was a calling.”
Walker, a math interventionist at Smyrna Elementary, is this year’s elementary level Teacher of the Year, while Dr. Thurman Tucker will represent the middle schools and Dr. Emily Hines will represent the high schools.
Tucker, who authored the book “Powerful Co-Teaching: Special Education and General Education,” is a special education teacher at LaVergne Middle. Hines has taught computer science since 2018 at Central Magnet School after teaching mathematics since fall 2010. She was admitted to the Aspiring Leaders Academy in 2019.
“I tried to go into a different field all together,” said Walker, a math interventionist, who has taught in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, “but I kept being called back into it. Once I started, it became clear that this is what I was meant to do.”
She added, “Now, I cannot imagine doing anything else.”
Hines grew up attending a small rural school from kindergarten through high school. She said it was like a second home and her teachers always encouraged to do her best. She credits them with her effort to get accepted to Vanderbilt University.
“I wanted to be like my teachers,” Hines said, “someone who could make such a difference in a person’s life that it changes their trajectory.”
Tucker, who previously received several awards including being honored by then Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in 2013 with a senate joint resolution letter, got into teaching “to help children understand the importance of educating themselves, so they understand their duty to make our society a better place to live in.”
Video Gallery: https://animoto.com/play/7nhWgVo1y0uBy62RGxu1sQ
The following is a complete list of Teachers of the Year for all 49 schools. Each of these educators will be individually recognized and celebrated as part of a Twitter campaign throughout the months of February and March.
District-level Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high school are in bold.
Mary Beth Scango, Barfield Elementary
Felicia Thompson, Blackman Elementary
Geneva Cook, Blackman High
Ali Humphrey, Blackman Middle
Megan Maguigan, Brown’s Chapel Elementary
Ashley Simmons, Buchanan Elementary
Aleck Pitner, Cedar Grove Elementary
Dr. Emily Hines, Central Magnet
Stefanie Edgell, Christiana Elementary
Stephanie Jones, Christiana Middle
Theresa Canada, Daniel McKee
Tara Tyus, David Youree Elementary
Leslie Trail, Eagleville School
Jessica Knight, Holloway High
Jillaine McHenry, H.P. Campus School
Kelli Cessac, John Colemon Elementary
Crystal Gay, Kittrell Elementary
Angel Hollandsworth, Lascassas Elementary
Erin Alverado, LaVergne High
Rachel Gaither, LaVergne Lake
Dr. Thurman Tucker, LaVergne Middle
Donna Haley, McFadden School of Excellence
Kevin Carroll, Oakland High
Jonathan Jordan, Oakland Middle
Amanda Jones, Riverdale High
Holly Pearson, Rock Springs Elementary
Lacey Burgess, Rock Springs Middle
Jonelda McCall, Rockvale Elementary
David Matikke, Rockvale High
Toni Salmon, Rockvale Middle
Stacey Martin, Rocky Fork Elementary
Logan Tubb, Rocky Fork Middle
Brittany King, Roy Waldron Elementary
Annie Williams, Rutherford County Virtual School
David Picklesimer, Siegel High
Culley Phillips, Siegel Middle
Wendy Walker, Smyrna Elementary
Kimberly Clemons, Smyrna High
Lindsey Mears, Smyrna Middle
Amber Janes, Smyrna Primary
Matthew Alan Joines, Smyrna West
Kathryn O’Neal, Stewarts Creek Elementary
Alina Tompkins, Stewarts Creek High
Anna Marguerite Duncan, Stewarts Creek Middle
Debra Marshall, Stewartsboro Elementary
Emily Hartley, Thurman Francis School of the Arts
Amber Layhew, Walter Hill Elementary
Darla Massey, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
LaTasha Anderson, Wilson Elementary