A Section of Rucker Lane from near Muirwood Boulevard to Veterans Parkway will be advertised for bidding in January with reconstruction work projected to begin in Spring 2021. The roadway project will take about a year and a half to complete.

Phase 1 of the project is estimated at $5.1 million and will upgrade a one-mile section of Rucker Lane with a three-lane street section including curb and gutter and sidewalk.

Phase 2 of the Rucker Lane reconstruction will improve the road from Muirwood Boulevard to Franklin Road (Hwy 96) and is planned to begin near completion of Phase 1.

The Rucker Lane project was designed by Wiser Consultants and is funded by the City’s Community Investment Program (CIP).

For more information on the Rucker Lane project, contact Project Coordinator Joe Ehleben at [email protected] or City Engineer Chris Griffith at [email protected] or (615) 893-6441.

