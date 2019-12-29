In partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo), the Tennessee County Services Association (TCSA), and the National Flag Foundation, Rutherford County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, at the Veterans Services Office on the first floor of the county office building located at 1 South Public Square. Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box.

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.

Members of a local Boy Scouts troop will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.

“This centrally-located drop-off provides convenience while respecting our national symbol,” said Dominick Grimaldi, Rutherford County’s Veterans Service Officer. “The county is unified in helping enable our citizens to respect our great nation while disposing of old or worn out flags.”

Said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase, “We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes. Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement.”

When Rutherford County Offices are closed, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8422 in Smyrna serves as an alternative drop-off location seven days a week. The address is 10157 Old Nashville Highway.

For more information, please contact the Rutherford County Veterans Services Office at 615-849-5711 Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.