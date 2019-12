Are you looking for a place to recycle your Christmas tree once the Christmas season is over? You can recycle your Christmas tree at the La Vergne Public Works facility, located at 148 International Blvd, La Vergne, TN 37086.

Please make sure your tree is free of any decorations, lights and ornaments.

You can drop off your tree any time through January 31st.

Public Works is open from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (615) 793-9891 if you have any questions.