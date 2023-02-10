Road Construction and Lane Closures 2-10-15, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

On-call sign repair/replace

• MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night.

• MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions to install barrier rail on the outside shoulder

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 2/10, 2/13, and 2/15.

On-call sign repair/replace

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

• MM 210 – 209, There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

• MM 204 – 205, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

• MM 211 – 214, There will be alternating double right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

• MM 210, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

• MM 208, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

• MM 206, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

On-call sign repair/replace

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple-left lane closure on I-65 SB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (MM 81 – 80)

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

• 2/9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be alternating lane shifts on Armory Drive to the I-65 southbound ramp and on the I-65 southbound ramp to Armory Drive to seal concrete. Ramps will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

On-call concrete repair

• Continuous, the exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic shifted to repair damaged concrete.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

• 2/9 & 2/13, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 SB to shift traffic.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB to relocate barrier rail, one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

On-call concrete repair

• Continuous Traffic Shift: The exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic shifted to repair damaged concrete.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• LOOK AHEAD: 2/18 – 2/19, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-840 in both directions to set beams for overpass bridge at Jefferson Pike.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

• Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) WB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• 2/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on the N side of Central Pike Avenue at the intersection of Central Pike and Old Hickory Blvd. WB for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13/SR 48/SR 112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for striping

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Industrial Blvd will be closed on Sat 2/4. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in place for final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:

• Davidson Co. SR 155

• Davidson co. SR 171

GILES COUNTY I-65

Asphalt Overlay – Pothole Patching and prevention

• 2/14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Exit 6 SB on-ramp and right lane closure. Left lane will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Boring/ drilling on overpasses

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., NB and SB shoulder will be closed for boring (MM 95 – 97)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Vegetation Removal

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shoulder closure in both directions

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Erosion Control and Drain Structural

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shoulder closure in both direction

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.