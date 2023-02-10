Murfreesboro Police Investigate Serious Crash on Broad Street That Sent Two to Hospital

UPDATE, February 10, 5:15pm:

Murfreeesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor.

The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around 12:55 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charge was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot, attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.

Personnel with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated the two male drivers on scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter with critical injuries. Their current conditions are not known.

NE Broad Street is back open to traffic after being closed for hours while FACT investigators investigated. The FACT responded because the injuries were severe.

The investigation continues.

Original Story

February 10 – At 2:11pm, Murfreesboro Police reported that the eastbound lanes on Broad Street near Florence Road are closed due to a serious injury crash involving a car and box truck.

Both drivers have been taken to the hospital.

Inbound traffic is being detoured on to Florence Road and outbound traffic is stacked.

The crash remains under investigation.