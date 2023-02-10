Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores

Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider.

This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month.

Eight of the announced closures are in Tennessee, with two being in the Nashville area.

One of the locations is at 2156 Gallatin Road North in Madison and the other is in Oakwood Commons in Hermitage.

A Clarksville location (2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd) is also closing.

According to the Tennessean, no other Nashville-area stores are set to close at this time but the retailer has indicated there will be additional store closings.

The company says its goal is to reduce its store count to 360 stores which is a drastic drop from when it operated over 1,000 stores in 2018.

It has not been announced when the Nashville area stores are set to close.

To view the full list of closures, visit here.