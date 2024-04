TruFit Athletic Clubs held its ribbon cutting on January 30, 2024, for its location at 1622 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

For weights. For treadmills. For classes. For results. For yourself. For your family. For something greater.

TruFit Athletic Clubs

1622 Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 546-0005

Facebook