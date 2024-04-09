Missing Columbia Teen: 17-year-old Brysen Lee Thames

April 9, 2024 – The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 17-year-old runaway juvenile Brysen Lee Thames.

Brysen was last seen Monday in the area of Shangrila Trail wearing a green Columbia State shirt and shorts.

Brysen is 5’10” tall weighing 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]